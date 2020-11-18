Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Sets New 12-Month High at $269.76

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $269.76 and last traded at $269.17, with a volume of 23308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.99.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.07.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $266,647.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,333.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,956 shares of company stock worth $13,181,558 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.