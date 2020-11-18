Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,330,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311,631 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 3.98% of Plains GP worth $44,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,760,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,661,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,129,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Plains GP by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 585,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,499,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 545,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

PAGP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

