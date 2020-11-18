Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 673,655 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 283,745 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $22,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after buying an additional 1,504,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $497,484,000 after buying an additional 702,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,768,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $239,258,000 after buying an additional 887,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,802,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $201,813,000 after buying an additional 232,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.46.

COP stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.70. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

