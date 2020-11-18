Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 630 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,820.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.59.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $149.39 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $152.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

