SEA (NYSE:SE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05, RTT News reports. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.96. The company had a trading volume of 21,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,069. SEA has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $187.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

SE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.36.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

