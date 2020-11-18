ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,984 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $58,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $763,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $8.12 on Wednesday, hitting $504.98. 10,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,235. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $506.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $537.53. The company has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a PE ratio of 145.35, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,947,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,278.43. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,304.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,991 shares of company stock valued at $34,494,078 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.