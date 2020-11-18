Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) & Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) and Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.6% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Lithia Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Shift Technologies and Lithia Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift Technologies N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A Lithia Motors $12.67 billion 0.59 $271.50 million $11.76 24.08

Lithia Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Shift Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Shift Technologies and Lithia Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift Technologies N/A -6.01% -0.20% Lithia Motors 2.82% 23.52% 6.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shift Technologies and Lithia Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift Technologies 1 0 1 0 2.00 Lithia Motors 0 1 7 0 2.88

Shift Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.91%. Lithia Motors has a consensus price target of $282.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.25%. Given Shift Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than Lithia Motors.

Risk & Volatility

Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithia Motors has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lithia Motors beats Shift Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts. As of July 29, 2020, the company operated through 190 stores. It also offers its products online through 200 websites. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

