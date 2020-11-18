The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,417,000 after acquiring an additional 437,363 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 1.29. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

