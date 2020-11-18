The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,021 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Travelers Companies worth $17,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 135,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $456,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $135.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $141.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

