Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc owned about 0.15% of Ultra Clean worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 5.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 3.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 993 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $31.10.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

