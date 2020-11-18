Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,681 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Intuit worth $87,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,974,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $880,994,000 after buying an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,509,000 after buying an additional 66,772 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,271,000 after buying an additional 22,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 30.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,148,000 after buying an additional 412,257 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $358.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.68. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $377.15. The company has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.33.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

