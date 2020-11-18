Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 33,382 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,382 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $92,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 337,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $57,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $205.85 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $210.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.