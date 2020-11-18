WealthStone Inc. Buys New Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,900,962,000 after buying an additional 403,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 28.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,293 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after purchasing an additional 724,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,823,000 after purchasing an additional 167,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 610,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.13.

Shares of HUM traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $420.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $426.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.40. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

