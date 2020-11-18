WealthStone Inc. Buys New Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 47,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 176,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 8.8% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 113,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

Shares of GE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,278,813. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

