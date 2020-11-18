WealthStone Inc. Decreases Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

WealthStone Inc. reduced its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 23.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Splunk by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.53. 16,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,671. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total value of $146,494.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

