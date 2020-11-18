WealthStone Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

WealthStone Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 322.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $156,000.

NEAR remained flat at $$50.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,086 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

