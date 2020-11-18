WealthStone Inc. Has $757,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WealthStone Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.22. 92,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,376. The company has a market cap of $293.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.91.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

