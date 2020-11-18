WealthStone Inc. Invests $134,000 in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $49,507,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LBRT stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. 8,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,271. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 3.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

