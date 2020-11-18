WealthStone Inc. Invests $235,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6,236.4% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,343,000 after buying an additional 2,299,545 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 5.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,485,000 after acquiring an additional 50,126 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 937,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $347,056,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $243,431,000 after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 32.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 603,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $223,653,000 after purchasing an additional 146,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

ILMN stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.84. 11,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,933. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.36 and its 200 day moving average is $342.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.13, for a total value of $221,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

