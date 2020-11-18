WealthStone Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

WealthStone Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,617 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,612,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,493,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,625,000 after buying an additional 1,865,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 346.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,904,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,258,000 after buying an additional 1,478,234 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $49.53. 331,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,957,201. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $922,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,537.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,402 shares of company stock worth $25,804,230. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

