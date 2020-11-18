WealthStone Inc. Makes New $230,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,843 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,381,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,549 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,949,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 134.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.67. 28,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398,665. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

