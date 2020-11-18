WealthStone Inc. Makes New $294,000 Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 15.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 79.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 42.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.2% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 62.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 47,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $39.37.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised HSBC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

