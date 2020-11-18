WealthStone Inc. Purchases New Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,808,000 after purchasing an additional 931,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,563,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,792,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.9% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,142,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,341,000 after purchasing an additional 138,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,592,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.03. The stock had a trading volume of 22,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,000. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 88.97 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.68 and its 200 day moving average is $94.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.43.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.