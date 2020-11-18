WealthStone Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,875 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,091,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 84.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,239,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,556,000 after buying an additional 1,024,109 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5,107.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 887,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,233,000 after buying an additional 870,814 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in American Water Works by 1,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after buying an additional 355,977 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in American Water Works by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 916,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,911,000 after acquiring an additional 233,537 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.62.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.09 and a 200-day moving average of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

