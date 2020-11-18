WealthStone Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,466 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Fiserv by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $12,301,000. Broderick Brian C lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 75,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 14.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.26.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,238. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day moving average is $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,064,300 shares of company stock valued at $496,567,183 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

