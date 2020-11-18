WealthStone Inc. Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 190.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.9% of WealthStone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Financial LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,537 shares of company stock worth $58,707,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.96. 100,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,194,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $351.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

