WealthStone Inc. Sells 1,260 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WealthStone Inc. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,706,000 after purchasing an additional 787,737 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 785,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $802,291,000 after purchasing an additional 674,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.85. The firm has a market cap of $138.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

