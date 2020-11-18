WealthStone Inc. Sells 2,862 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

WealthStone Inc. lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 119.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in The Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 63.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.29. The company had a trading volume of 60,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,842,441. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,720 shares of company stock worth $2,891,478 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

