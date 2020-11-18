WealthStone Inc. Sells 3,963 Shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

WealthStone Inc. trimmed its stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,674,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,421,000 after acquiring an additional 183,360 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 76,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,892 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 532.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 33,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $708,000.

IBDL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $25.18. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,241. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41.

