WealthStone Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APLE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 307,619 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.03. 29,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,319. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $16.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

