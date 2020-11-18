WealthStone Inc. Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 441,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,859,000 after acquiring an additional 67,115 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 553.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $34.92. 154,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,594,910. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

