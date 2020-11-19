$0.04 EPS Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genasys.

Get Genasys alerts:

GNSS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of Genasys in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Genasys in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

In other Genasys news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $328,000.00. Insiders sold 127,375 shares of company stock worth $802,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the third quarter worth $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Genasys during the third quarter valued at $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Genasys during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genasys by 7.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $6.23 on Thursday. Genasys has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.65 million, a PE ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.