$0.04 EPS Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genasys.

GNSS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of Genasys in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Genasys in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

In other Genasys news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $328,000.00. Insiders sold 127,375 shares of company stock worth $802,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the third quarter worth $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Genasys during the third quarter valued at $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Genasys during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genasys by 7.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $6.23 on Thursday. Genasys has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.65 million, a PE ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit