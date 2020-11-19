-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.54). Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 126.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

NYSE ANF opened at $19.93 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 707.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,541 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $1,582,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $4,392,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

