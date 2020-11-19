-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). MRC Global posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

MRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $490.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47. MRC Global has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $14.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 130.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 74,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 131.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 65,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 101.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 756,983 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 26.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth $2,445,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

