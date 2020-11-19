$0.37 EPS Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%.

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,768 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth approximately $7,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

SFM stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

