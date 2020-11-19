$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,043.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,871,954 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after purchasing an additional 143,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,142,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 67,945 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,888 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 259,087 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 130,799 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.39. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

