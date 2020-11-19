$0.68 EPS Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Emerson Electric reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.06.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $76.89 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 16.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 224.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 274.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.