$0.95 EPS Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Tapestry reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tapestry from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.74.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,085 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 224,464 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.