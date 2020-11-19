$1.36 EPS Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.34. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $109.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $194.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

