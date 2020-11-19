150 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Bought by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Markel by 122.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Markel by 11.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,119.25.

In related news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,014.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $990.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $975.23.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

