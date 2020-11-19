1,663 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Acquired by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.