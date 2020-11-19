484 Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Acquired by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 19.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $299.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $316.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total value of $2,520,431.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,800 shares of company stock worth $5,905,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

