694 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 130.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,649,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321,711 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 439.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,900 shares during the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. China Renaissance Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.96.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $255.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

