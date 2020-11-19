708 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Purchased by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 708 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $117.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $130.98.
Several research firms have recently commented on CHKP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.15.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
