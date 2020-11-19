708 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Purchased by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 708 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $117.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $130.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHKP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.15.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

