ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has $65.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.59.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.50. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.42. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $125,977.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,269.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $394,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,254 shares of company stock valued at $628,875 over the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $17,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $754,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $340,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

