Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,607 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Medpace worth $25,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 43,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $5,390,056.17. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $2,331,874.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,069,080.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,727 shares of company stock worth $9,555,329. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $123.06 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $144.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

