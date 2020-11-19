Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $31,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 212,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1,706.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 223,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,002 shares of company stock worth $25,423,916 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

