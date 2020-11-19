Alerus Financial Co. (ALRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $67.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.