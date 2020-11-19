Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Alphabet by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after acquiring an additional 623,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,176,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,738.97 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,816.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,606.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,507.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,177.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

