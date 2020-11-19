Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 142.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,497 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $100,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,425,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,740.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,606.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,507.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,177.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

